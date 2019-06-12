Mkhwebane confirms Ramaphosa is implicated in Bosasa's R500,000 donation probe

According to Mkhwebane, the president had also asked to cross-examine some of the people she had interviewed as part of her investigation, including Maimane.

"I have requested that President Ramaphosa provide the questions they would want to ask, so that I can determine whether it is justifiable to allow that."

Mkhwebane took to social media last week to announce that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan was implicated in her probe into the so-called rogue unit at the SA Revenue Service.

She also took to social media to announce that her investigation into Ramaphosa was at an advanced stage, though falling short of confirming that she had served the president with a similar notice.

In a separate letter sent last week, Mkhwebane hit back at Maimane for accusing her of not properly investigating the Gupta-linked Vrede dairy project scandal, one of several reports that have been set aside by the courts, raising questions about her competence and suitability for the job.

The DA wants to bring a motion to parliament on her fitness to hold office.

Mkhwebane told Maimane in that letter that she would still be around to release the Ramaphosa report, "unless you succeed in your party's motion to have me removed".

This is a developing story.

- BusinessLIVE