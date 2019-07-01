SACP digs in on Mkhwebane

The SA Communist Party (SACP) is taking the fight to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she threatens legal action against its deputy secretary, if he does not apologise in five days.

Mkhwebane has given SACP deputy secretary Solly Mapaila until Friday to support his claims that she was a "hired gun of the fight-back agenda" or retract and issue a public apology.

Mapaila is alleged to have made the remarks during his address at the Nehawu policy conference held in Boksburg last week.

Mkhwebane's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said: "The letter gives Mr Mapaila five days within which to substantiate his claim or retract and tender an unconditional apology. Failure to do so will see the public protector invoking contempt proceedings against him."

SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo confirmed yesterday that a letter addressed to Mapaila, which had already been referred to their legal team, was received but in the same breath warned that they wouldn't allow anything to shift them from their call that parliament should hold an inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

"We unwaveringly reiterate the decision taken by our last central committee plenary session for parliament to hold an inquiry into the fitness of Mkhwebane to hold office will not be reversed by anything whatsoever," Mashilo said.