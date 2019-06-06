Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane confirmed on Thursday that her investigation into whether President Cyril Ramaphosa lied to parliament about the R500‚000 Bosasa donation is at an "advanced stage".

However‚ she has neither confirmed nor denied that she has issued Ramaphosa with a notice that he is implicated in her probe.

In a video entitled "PP: Bosasa investigation ongoing‚ not yet at a reporting stage"‚ Mkhwebane said she wanted to take the opportunity to deal with the investigation that was lodged by the DA against the president.

"I've had several media inquiries alleging that I finalised the report or I have issued a section 7(9) notice.

"I would want to put it on record that the investigation is at an advanced stage and the report is not yet ready‚ so I will announce when that time comes."

The notice is to allow those found to be implicated during the public protector investigation an opportunity to respond.