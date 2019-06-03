Ramaphosa has given country a mixed bag of cabinet ministers

Finally, SA has a new cabinet. The time it took for Cyril Ramaphosa to announce it is a measure of the depth of the mess in the ANC.

The preannouncement noise about who would be deputy president, and the drama of the kangaroo court called integrity commission, were a storm in a tea cup.

In government, a deputy president is the most useless position. Whoever occupies it is essentially a messenger of the president, with not even a budget to steal.

Typically, presidents give their deputies useless and meaningless tasks such as "moral regeneration". How can a philandering deputy president stop fornication in society?

The main thing about the noise surrounding DD Mabuza is that he is dodgy, and that, ensconced in the Union Buildings, he will smell power and work to topple Ramaphosa at the next ANC conference.

As for the new cabinet, it is a mixed bag. Its nominal reduction is a symbolic gesture by a good-intentioned president trapped in a party with a long queue of hungry lions waiting for their piece of steak.

Substantively, the cabinet should be assessed on three grounds: crime and corruption busting, revitalisation of the economy, and improving education.

With regard to the fight against crime and corruption, Bheki Cele is back. The man is no Mr Clean. He was once fired from the position of police commissioner for corruption. The best Cele can do would be to assist Ramaphosa to pursue his enemies in the ANC. It would be good if he succeeded - Ramaphosa's enemies are hardcore criminals hiding behind ANC politics.