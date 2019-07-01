President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane that it is premature for him to take disciplinary action against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

According to a statement by the Presidency on Monday‚ Ramaphosa has written to Mkhwebane informing her that he will wait for the finalisation of a high court application brought by Gordhan seeking a review of her report before implementing her recommended remedial action.

And this‚ said the statement by Ramaphosa's spokeswoman Khusela Diko‚ was done within the stipulated 30-day period following the issuing of the Mkhwebane report.

The report against Gordhan related to allegations of maladministration and impropriety in the approval of former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay's early retirement with full pension benefits and subsequent retention at the tax collector.

Mkhwebane had found that Gordhan acted unlawfully and recommended that Ramaphosa discipline him.