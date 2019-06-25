'Listen, Mabena,' EFF leader Malema tells deputy speaker Tsenoli in heated parliament debate

EFF MPs on Tuesday walked out of the National Assembly, saying they were not prepared to be addressed by a "constitutional delinquent" - referring to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

Just as Gordhan was about to begin his speech during the state of the national address debate, EFF leader Julius Malema stood on a point of order, objecting to the former finance minister speaking in the House.

"I don’t think it will be advisable to allow Mr Gordhan to speak here because the public protector has made findings against Mr Gordhan," said Malema.

This was in reference to a report by Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, which found that Gordhan had acted improperly doing his time as finance minister in the payment of an early retirement benefit to former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

"The public protector has made findings against Mr Gordhan and you allow a constitutional delinquent to speak here," Malema said as he made his point to deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli.