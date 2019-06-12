Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has confirmed in a letter to DA leader Mmusi Maimane that President Cyril Ramaphosa is implicated in her investigation into the R500‚000 donation he received from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

In the letter she tells Maimane‚ who asked her to investigate whether Ramaphosa deliberately lied to parliament about that donation‚ the public protector confirms she served the president with a section 7(9 )notice on May 30.

A section 7(9) formally notifies a person that they are implicated in a public protector investigation and gives them 10 days to respond to the findings against them.

Mkhwebane told Maimane that Ramaphosa requested an extension until June 28 to respond to her Bosasa report‚ but she had given him until June 21 to do so.

According to Mkhwebane‚ the president had also asked to cross-examine some of the people she had interviewed as part of her investigation‚ including Maimane.