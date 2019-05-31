ANC NEC to discuss Mzwandile Masina's outburst on Pravin Gordhan's cabinet appointment

The ANC national executive committee will on Friday discuss the social media outburst by Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina who recently criticised Pravin Gordhan's re-appointment as public enterprises minister in the new cabinet.

This was revealed by party secretary general Ace Magashule who briefed the media on the sidelines of the meeting in Pretoria on Friday.

Magashule said it was paramount that ANC leaders understand that they need to suppress their personal opinions in favour of the party line.

This comes after Masina launched an attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa following the appointment of Gordhan‚ saying the NEC should discuss the matter - a proposal that was backed by NEC member Tony Yengeni on the social media platform.

Soon after Ramaphosa announced that Gordhan will retain his position as minister of public enterprise, Masina took to Twitter to question the decision. He said Gordhan’s appointment undermines the rule of law and makes mockery of SA's democracy. “This is really out of order! I hope the NEC looks into this matter with urgency,” Masina tweeted.

Yengeni supported Masina’s sentiments. However Magashule said both members should be cautious about speaking about party matters (in public) because each time they do so, they are actually articulating the party’s stance.

Said Magashule: "Part of what we are doing as we analyse elections‚ we talk frankly and freely about all those issues and (this) will be the subject of the meeting.

He was speaking at St George’s Hotel in Irene during lunch break of the party’s NEC meeting where they are discussing how the party performed at the elections, among other issues, ahead of the Lekgotla tomorrow.

"We remind leaders that you are not an individual you're part of a collective because that is our culture and tradition.