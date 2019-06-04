Busisiwe Mkhwebane takes aim at Pravin Gordhan in four telling quotes

Public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane remains adamant that public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan needs to answer for allegations of misconduct ranging from the approval of former SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Irvin Pillay's early retirement as well as his alleged involvement in tender irregularities.

Mkhwebane made this announcement via YouTube on Monday.

Here's a summary of what she said in four telling quotes:

Complaints lodged against Gordhan

"We issued a subpoena to him about the several investigations we were doing. The first one was relating to the pension payout to Mr Pillay. He was subpoenaed‚ he appeared. That was the complaint which was lodged in 2016. There was also a complaint lodged in 2016 relating to the tender or irregular tender which was awarded to BBND‚ and also a tender relating to the purchase of Interfront‚ which is in progress."

I am not targeting Gordhan

"It needs to be made clear to South Africans that I received complaints. I don't go around and ask people to complain. Therefore when I receive the complaint‚ I will call the person complained about and hear their side of the story."

More interactions with Gordhan

"There are still a number of interactions which I will have with Mr Gordhan. There is also another complaint about IFMS at the Treasury and under minister Gordhan's watch. We will still go back to him and request information."

I am ready for questions and backlash

"I know that one will be faced with a lot of questions and allegations that I am persecuting minister Gordhan but I am doing my work. When it comes to the issue of the rogue unit‚ people have lost lives‚ people have been tainted."

- TMG Digital