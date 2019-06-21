Winter highlights plight of the homeless, their neglect by us all

With winter beginning to intensify its stranglehold on our towns, cities, villages, slums, hamlets and other places populated by people, one begins to fully appreciate just how painful it is to be poor and homeless.

You will see homeless people, weighed down in cardboards, pieces of clothing and tattered threadbare blankets, teeth chattering as they approach your car at the robots - seeking succour.

You will see some of them under a bridge, huddled together in an attempt to coax warmth from each other's bodies and their fires.

But at some stage the pieces of wood, cardboard or plastic they use for fuel will run out. The freezing teeth of winter will sink deeper into their bodies. Some will not see the winter through; they will die from exposure.

That is why in many countries during winter time police and other public servants will be charged with the responsibility of rounding homeless people up and taking them to shelters.