Case closed ... health department is liable for 144 Esidimeni deaths

We all have to hang our heads in shame.

As a country, what happened to the Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients indicates a dire lack of care from our government officials.

Yesterday, retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke delivered his findings on the Life Esidimeni patients following the deaths of 144 of them while some are still unaccounted for.

They died in the hands of a democratic government supposedly premised on a culture of human rights after they were moved from a private healthcare facility, Life Esidimeni, to inexperienced nongovernmental organisations (NGOs), some of whom were not even properly registered.

Moseneke's findings may have provided closure to the families failed by the system, but there are still unanswered questions around the entire sorry saga.

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has to tell the nation why the decision to move the patients was so important that it had to be carried out at any cost.

That cost came in the form of human life.

Her answers will be important because Moseneke exposed how sound laws and regulatory frameworks were not followed when the patients were moved.