Death of fifth homeless person reveals a pattern

Police are investigating yet another murder of a homeless person after he was found in the streets of Pretoria on Wednesday.

The man was found 400 metres from Unisa main campus in Muckleneuk. Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said this brings the toll of killings of homeless people to five after four other bodies discovered in the past three weeks.

“Police can confirm that so far at least five bodies have been found in a period of about two to three weeks, in different parts of Muckleneuck [near] Pretoria Central,” Peters said.

“While the investigation is already underway, police can at this point, further confirm that all victims were male, middle-aged, homeless and killed during the night.”

Gauteng commissioner of police, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, has subsequently instructed a high-level task team comprising of specialists from forensic services who include pathologists and criminal psychologists; crime intelligence; and detectives to prioritise the investigation of these mysterious murders and make sure the perpetrator(s) is/are unmasked and brought to book.

"Without sowing panic amongst our communities especially in the Muckleneuk area, we want to caution the public to be vigilant and be aware of this nocturnal prowler preying on the vulnerable. Ours, as the police, is to work around the clock and make sure that this madness is brought to an end. For now, we are in the process of getting these homeless people into shelters," Mawela said.

Anyone with information that could assist in unravelling these mysterious murders, can report anonymously by contacting their nearest or Sunnyside police station or by calling the crime stop number 08600 10111.]

Meanwhile, a body of a man believed to be in his 20s was found in a park on Wednesday morning in Greymont, west of Johannesburg.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said the body of the man was by a security guard who was patrolling the park and spotted the body

“On assessment, medics found that the man had been dead for some time. Nothing could be done for him and he was pronounced dead,” Meiring said.