Mpumalanga hospital robbery: 'The only security guard with a gun ran for cover'

Nurses in Mpumalanga say they are tired of going to work in fear after some were robbed at a clinic near KwaMhlanga on Monday night, only a week after a shootout at the Witbank hospital.

Denosa nursing union provincial spokesman Mzwandile Shongwe said in the past few weeks there had been numerous security breaches at hospitals and clinics.

On Monday night, men broke into the Siyabuswa clinic and stole nurses' bags, he said.

"The only security guard with a gun had to run for cover."

Police confirmed the incident.

On Saturday, "thugs" at the Matsulu clinic, between Nelspruit and Malelane, harassed nurses to get treatment before other patients who had been there first, said Shongwe.

At Witbank hospital, about two weeks ago, two men who had been fighting at a tavern and were taken to casualty for treatment, continued their shootout at the hospital. A policeman who was at the hospital intervened and no one was hurt.