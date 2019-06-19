"I'm scared of that man. He stabbed me four times."

These are the words of Nqobile Sibanda‚ a homeless man who says he was attacked in his sleep last month.

He fears that it was at the hands of the same assailant who has gone on a rampage murdering homeless men in Pretoria.

On Wednesday‚ the police confirmed a fifth body was found in Muckleneuk.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the man's body was found on Wednesday morning at a bus terminal about 400m from Unisa's main campus in Muckleneuk.

"A pathologist is on the investigating team and will confirm the cause and extent of injuries."

Peters said police could confirm that all five victims were "male‚ middle-aged‚ homeless and killed during the night".

Sibanda‚ who was pushing a trolley filled with papers and plastic items he collects to make a living‚ said he does not feel safe anymore. He and other homeless men TimesLIVE spoke to said they now sleep in groups as they are scared of being accosted when they are alone.

When he was attacked‚ Sibanda said he had been sleeping under a tree in the same area where other bodies were found.

"I had left my trolley at the scrapyard and only took my blanket as I was going to sleep.

"The man stabbed while I was sleeping at around 3am. I felt some thing wet in my body and when I woke up‚ he was standing with a big butcher knife.

"He kept stabbing me‚ but I blocked the fourth blow with my knee and he stabbed me on it‚" Sibanda said‚ pointing to the stab wounds he allegedly sustained during the attack.

He has a wound on his knee‚ on his stomach‚ hand‚ arm and knee.

Sibanda said after the attack‚ he cried for help and the alleged assailant fled.

"I cried out and said 'Mama'‚ but that man runs like a ghost. I was waiting to see flames behind him because he ran as fast as a ghost.

"I don't know the person who helped me but they called an ambulance and I was taken to Steve Biko hospital‚" Sibanda said.