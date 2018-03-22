ANC turns on Mahlangu for her role in the tragedy

The ANC in Gauteng has hauled its provincial executive committee member, Qedani Mahlangu, before its integrity committee to answer questions related to the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Mahlangu is due to appear before the committee that is led by ANC veterans Trevor Fowler and Mavuso Msimang.

About 144 psychiatric patients died after being moved from Life Esidimeni to NGOs across Gauteng in 2016 while Mahlangu was health MEC.

"Comrade Qedani Mahlangu will appear before the ANC Gauteng provincial integrity committee as part of the process of internal accountability within the organisation," said ANC Gauteng secretary Hope Papo. Papo said the tragedy had exposed problems in the public health system and the public service in general.