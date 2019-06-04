Letters

Blacks still bear brunt of injustice

By Readers Letter - 04 June 2019 - 08:18
The reader cites the recent Red Ants and Johannesburg Metro Police's activity in Alexandra as an example of how black citizens have been abandoned.
Image: GroundUp/Zoe Postman

A month has hardly passed and a home-stripped woman regrets that she voted the ANC into power.

This was after 80 of their houses in Alexandra were razed down by the Red Ants Mafia.

Once again, the general public must respond by helping out in their plight. In another incident, a 76-year-old psychiatric patient was ruthlessly chained under a chair at Mamelodi Hospital - the Life Esidimeni saga repeating itself.

After untenable justifications, four officials were suspended.

In all these incidents blacks are the victims, bearing in mind that many of similar incidents go unreported.

It's hard to accept the general feeling of the despondent blacks who say apartheid was better than this ANC, black-led government. I can only admit - a poor man that oppresses the poor is like a sweeping rain which leaves no food.

Can we boldly proclaim without blushing that we are proudly South African? No, we are like orphans with no one to run to.

We are a multi-captured nation. Our streets continue to be ruled by drug lords and dealers.

The noise of cleaning the streets made by the incoming young lion, justice minister Ronald Lamola, will it ever come to pass?

Furthermore, two recently appointed CEOs of power utility Eskom and air transport SAA have tendered their resignations.

And, MEC Panyaza Lesufi has been added to a list of the shortest-serving finance ministers.

Luthuli House and the government don't sing from the same hymn book. Can we hope? Yes, but hope without action is dead!

Thami Zwane, Edenvale

