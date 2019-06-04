Blacks still bear brunt of injustice

A month has hardly passed and a home-stripped woman regrets that she voted the ANC into power.

This was after 80 of their houses in Alexandra were razed down by the Red Ants Mafia.

Once again, the general public must respond by helping out in their plight. In another incident, a 76-year-old psychiatric patient was ruthlessly chained under a chair at Mamelodi Hospital - the Life Esidimeni saga repeating itself.

After untenable justifications, four officials were suspended.

In all these incidents blacks are the victims, bearing in mind that many of similar incidents go unreported.

It's hard to accept the general feeling of the despondent blacks who say apartheid was better than this ANC, black-led government. I can only admit - a poor man that oppresses the poor is like a sweeping rain which leaves no food.