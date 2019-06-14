Is a serial killer targeting homeless people in Pretoria parks?

Homeless people are living in fear and believe a serial killer is on the loose following the deaths of three men in the streets of Pretoria.

In the past few weeks, the bodies of three homeless men were found in Muckleneuk. They all suffered stab wounds.

The latest victim was found at Magnolia Park on Sunday, just a day after another body was discovered. The third body was also found in Muckleneuk at an open veld near Mears train station.

Their blood-stained belongings including shoes, clothes and linen were found in the park where two of the victims were found.

Spokesperson Capt Daniel Mavimbela said police were investigating.

He said the victims were killed in a similar manner.

"The deceased were found to have suffered at least blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds to the upper body. The motive behind the killings is unknown and the identities of the deceased remain a subject of investigations," he said.

"Sunnyside police have launched a manhunt and deployed among others, forensic experts, multiple informers and intelligence networks [to work on the cases]. [We] call upon relevant stakeholders to join hands and intensify efforts to ensure the safety of homeless people," he said.

A street beggar at a robot near Magnolia Park said though he did not know the name of one of the victims, they had a close relationship.

"I used to smoke with the one they found on Sunday. We used to buy our stuff at the same place and we used to smoke together. I saw his body before police arrived.

"The blood was still fresh. He had seven stab wounds on the left side of his neck. It was very sad," he said.

The man said though he did not live in the same park, he now feared for his life.

He said the incident has since changed the way beggars and motorists relate.

"We fear that there might be a serial killer out there who is killing homeless people. Maybe they are motivated by hate. People used to pass here with their windows down, talk to us and give us money. Now I've noticed that people are acting strange for the past three days. They no longer talk to us or give us money."

Another homeless man who sleeps on a stoep of a restaurant said: "I can't sleep in peace anymore. I thought about going back home to Limpopo but I know that I will be a burden to my parents who old and poor. We are not safe."