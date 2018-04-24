The health crisis in the North West could end up being worse than the Life Esidimeni tragedy‚ according to a group of doctors.

The 73 doctors have penned an emotional plea for urgent action in the province‚ which has been crippled by protests and a nurses’ strike.

“We have taken an oath to ‘do no harm’ and in our silence‚ we have contributed to harm. This cannot go on as we are concerned about methods used which include closure of health care facilities that affect the health of our society‚” the letter reads.

“Of note provision of health care is an entrenched Constitutional right in South Africa. The grievances of the striking employees are valid and supported‚ however the modus operandi is condemned‚ particularly the shutting down of health service provision.”

The doctors said the crisis had been fuelled by a number of factors‚ including corruption‚ job freezes‚ skills shortages and outsourcing. They said striking workers had shut the main medical depot‚ leading to a shortage of medication and other supplies. Furthermore‚ some hospitals and clinics had been closed‚ while striking staff had also intimidated their colleagues and forced them to abandon patients.