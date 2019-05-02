Department wants R1.8m back from NGOs implicated in Life Esidimeni tragedy

The Gauteng government wants to recoup more than R1.8m that was overpaid to NGOs implicated in the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

The provincial department of health has so far charged six senior officials with financial gross misconduct for their role in the Life Esidimeni saga.

Khutso Rabothata, spokesperson for Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa, said the six officials' cases were among 133 cases of misconduct and corruption being investigated within the department.

"Matters relating to the Life Esidimeni mishap led to a chief director and five officials to face charges of gross financial misconduct resulting from incorrect certification, approval and payment of invoices that led to the department incurring financial losses," Rabothata said.