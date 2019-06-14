It's state of emergency for teachers and pupils in SA's volatile schools

School had just started, and the kids were getting ready for their next exam paper and the teacher was explaining the procedure when two youngsters suddenly burst into the classroom.

There were screams and a near stampede as children cowered under their desks on noticing that one of the young men who had just burst in was carrying a gun.

Amid screams, one of the pupils reached into his desk and pulled a gun. Startled by this unexpected turn of events, the two assailants ran out of the classroom.

The armed student gave chase. Sounds like a Mzansi Magic movie. But this is how a teacher who called 702 Talk Radio described the scene at his Gauteng school.

This in a week during which Mohamed Mwela was granted bail by the Johannesburg magistrate's court after he allegedly stabbed three of his schoolmates two weeks ago. One of the three died of his injuries.

It has since been revealed that the pupil who was killed was himself facing an armed robbery case.