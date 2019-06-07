Forest High stabbing suspect 'came under physical attack', court told

In an application for bail, Moela submitted a written affidavit, which was read by his attorney Mudi Mavhengani. He argued that it would not be in the interests of justice to be denied bail as he had been attacked by alleged "Stoutkinders" gang members, popularly known as the STKs.

"On the day in question, I had come under physical attack by the members of Stoutkinders gang, as they are called. The deceased [Bakwela] dropped a knife that he had in his hand. After I had beaten him with a stone, I then picked up the said knife … and stabbed one of the gang members, so that I can run for my life. These gang members chased me as I was running back to the school," read the affidavit.

The National Prosecuting Authority said it did not oppose bail as Moela was not a flight risk.

The magistrate, BC Molwana, said he would not make a ruling following material defects in Moela's affidavit, missing signatures in the prosecution's affidavit, and because he still had to read up on the school's policy on age limits and other legislation.

Despite being a registered school pupil, and in the process of writing mid-year exams, Moela will be tried as an adult because of his age.