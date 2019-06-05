Court filled to capacity ahead of appearance of Forest high murder accused

A 20-year-old suspect who allegedly stabbed to death Daniel Bakwela, 16, outside Forest High School on Monday is expected to appear at the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Friends and families of both the suspect and the deceased have already filled up the public gallery in court 17. Both families arrived in court accompanied by groups of more than 10 people, including school pupils.

Court 17 is the same court where a 15-year-old appeared for the murder of 19-year-old Khulani Mathebula. Mathebula, a grade 11 pupil at Mondeor High School, was stabbed to death on March 14 on his way to school.

The case was postponed to July 17 and the 15-year-old was released to the care of his parents.