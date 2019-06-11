Another pupil perishes at hands of fellow learner

Another pupil has been killed by a fellow learner in the North West.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said they were investigating the murder of 15-year-old Felies Sithembile who was allegedly stabbed by a 15-year-old learner on Monday.

It is alleged that Sithembile was on his way home from school when the suspect, who is also a pupil from another school, stabbed him with a knife.

“According to information available at this stage, the victim was then taken to a local clinic by a passerby, but he succumbed to his injuries” she said.

The suspect, who fled the scene after the incident, was handed to the police by his parents on Tuesday morning. He will be processed in terms of the Child Justice Act of 2008. The provincial commissioner of North West, Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane, expressed shock about the incident and others recently committed by pupils against fellow pupils in the province.

Motswenyane said while the police were working hard to implement crime-prevention programmes at schools, the public has a responsibility to assist curb violence.