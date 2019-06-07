Violent behaviour in schools mirrors society

School teachers cannot be expected to fix psychological and social problems in communities that lead to a spike in pupils being killed, harmed or turning to violent crimes.

This is according to the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR)

The centre said some schools and communities were slowly being turned into war zones, in the wake of Monday's fatal stabbing of a pupil outside a school in Turffontein, south of Johannesburg.

The CSVR said urgent action was needed to tackle violence in schools, which it sees as a national emergency.

"Teachers are the first responders when violent crimes occur, but how well-equipped are they to spot early warning signs of violence, identify and flag a problem child, deal with crime and proffer sustainable solutions to crime prevention?" CSVR executive director Nomfundo Mogapi said.

The borders between schools and communities are porous, meaning interventions cannot be school-focused, because schools do not operate in isolation from the communities they are in, said the centre.

In many cases, the violence in schools mirrors that of the communities the pupils live in.