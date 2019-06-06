Forest high school stabbing suspect remanded in custody

The bail application for Mohamed Mwela, the 20-year-old suspect who allegedly stabbed to death Daniel Bakwela, has been postponed until Monday. He was remanded in detention at Booysens police station.

The magistrate complained that both affidavits by investigating officer and Mwela's attorney Mudi Mavhengani had material defects.

Mwela's affidavit, which was read by Mavhengani, had an incorrect date on when the stabbing took place. Also, the affidavit by the investigating officer was not properly signed.

Asked how he knew that Bakwela was part of a gang Mwela, who earlier took an oath, said they attended the same school and Bakwela and his friends were always together and called themselves STK.

The magistrate said he had to cover many elements which the investigating officer and Mavhengani were silent on.

"I need to pronounce a judgment that is fair even though not everybody will be satisfied about it, but the ruling needs to be done. I can only pronounce the ruling on Monday and I still have to look at the school legislation," he said.