'AB de Villiers u-turn came as no surprise'

Replacing AB de Villiers would be a tall order for any player, but Rassie van der Dussen has made a fist of it at the World Cup.

He showed his class under a different kind of pressure in Cardiff yesterday when he was asked about the retired De Villiers' making a failed bid to return to the fold hours before South Africa announced their squad.

"I wasn't surprised that he would want to make a comeback on the world's biggest stage," Van der Dussen said.

"That's something the biggest players in sport have in common - they want to perform when the pressure's on and when the stage is at its biggest.

"Did it affect me? No.

"I'm quite happy to be mentioned in the same sentence as AB. He's one of the best there's ever been.

"Do I have to replace him? I don't feel I have to. Can I play match-winning innings for my country? I believe I can.

"Is that what he did? Yes, he did.

"It didn't have as big an effect as I think people would like to believe it did."