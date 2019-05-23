Teen killed at school 'for a cap and R12'

A 16-year-old Limpopo pupil who was stabbed to death by another learner at school was killed allegedly for his friend's cap and R12.

David Methape, 16, a grade 8 pupil at Robert Machaka Mamabolo Secondary School in GaMamabolo village outside Polokwane, was stabbed in the chest and died on his way to a local clinic on Tuesday.

His murder came after he allegedly refused to give his attacker, 15, a cap and cash belonging to his friend.

David's uncle Charles Sethole, 67, said a police van loaded with pupils and David's teacher came to his house on the fateful day.

"I left with them to go to the clinic. Along the way, I asked those boys what happened and they told me that David's friend had asked him to keep his belongings. Then the other pupil accosted David to demand the cash and cap."

Sethole said when his nephew tried to explain to the fellow learner that the cap and money were not his, he was attacked.

"The pupil pulled [out] a kitchen knife and stabbed him on the chest. I saw the wound, it was deep as I could see his heart through [it]," said a grieving Sethole.

He said when he got to the clinic, nurses told him that David died on his way to the healthcare facility.