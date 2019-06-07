I killed in self-defence, says Forest High pupil accused of murder

The 20-year-old pupil accused of stabbing his schoolmate to death has told the Johannesburg magistrate's court that he acted in self-defence.

Mohamed Mwela, a Forest High School pupil who allegedly stabbed and killed Daniel Bakwela, 16, and injured two other pupils, appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court yesterday.

Mwela told the court during his bail application that he intended to plead not guilty on charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Mwela, a grade 11 pupil, speaking through his lawyer Mudi Mavhengeni, said he was alone and under attack when he stabbed Bakwela on Monday.

"I had come under physical attack by the members of Stouter Kinders gang as they are called. The deceased dropped the knife that he had in his hand after I had hit him with a stone.

"I then picked up the said knife as I was surrounded by the members of the above-mentioned gang and stabbed one of these gang members as I tried to make a way so that I can run for my life," Mwela said in an affidavit read to court.