Chants of Meyiwa's name by EFF supporters annoy Kelly Khumalo

Thousands of EFF supporters chanted the name of slain Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa when Kelly Khumalo took to the stage yesterday.

This was at the Chatsworth Sports Stadium, south of Durban, where the supporters gathered for the party's provincial manifesto launch.

Khumalo had been dating Meyiwa when he was fatally shot allegedly by intruders at her home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, five years ago.

After performing one song and getting ready to perform another, members of the crowd towards the back of the stadium grew louder with chants of Meyiwa's name, to which Khumalo signalled the DJ and said "one more and then I'm out of here".

She left the stage after the second song. Khumalo's manager, Gavin Gutu of Universal Music, later told Sowetan: "I'm not aware of the incident and I don't have a comment about it."

Beyond this incident, other performers, including Kelly's sister Zandie Khumalo, L'Vovo and Danger of Big Nuz fame, kept party supporters in good spirits.