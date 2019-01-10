Senzo Meyiwa's murder will be solved 'before Christmas': police minister

Police minister Bheki Cele has vowed the police will solve the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa “before Christmas” this year.

“I’m putting my head on the block on this. I still maintain that [the] Senzo Meyiwa matter is going to be resolved in the not very distant future … Definitely it will be before Christmas … Even before Easter that matter will have to be resolved,” Cele said in a wide-ranging interview on Wednesday evening on eNCA’s Crimewatch.

Meyiwa was murdered in an alleged botched robbery in October 2014 at the family home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.