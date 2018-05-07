"People will think whatever they want to think. We know what happened and the police know what happened. And if people have any doubts‚ they will have to sort that out with the police. The police would have arrested us on the day of the incident if we were suspects. So it simply means that we have nothing to do with it. We are also victims in all of this."

Kelly has often been accused by social media users of having a hand in Senzo's death‚ but Zandi says she isn't worried about the claims or the effect they are having on her sister.

"In life‚ you sometimes look at things and think this is too much‚ but God will never give us more than we can handle. When it comes to my sister‚ I know that she always has it on point‚ especially when it comes to emotions and other things. So I am not worried."

Speaking on Ukhozi FM earlier this year‚ Zandi said that since Senzo’s death‚ she and her family had been in constant contact with the police and had given them every little detail of what happened that day.

“Even on Saturday‚ I was at the police station. I arrived at 3pm [and stayed] until 12 at night. We were giving all the information we have to the police. We are trying our best to help as much as we can so that they can get the people who did this‚” she said in February.