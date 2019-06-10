Breakthrough in Senzo Meyiwa case - 4 celebs face arrest

Three well-known personalities and a top cop are allegedly facing imminent arrest for defeating the ends of justice in the murder case of the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

A fourth person, who is also well-known, is also facing arrest in the next few days for the murder of Meyiwa.

The mother of one of the suspects as well as two other people are also being eyed by the crack detective team for their role in the 2014 murder of the national team keeper.

The decision to arrest the suspects, who cannot be named for legal reasons, comes after they were taken to police headquarters in Pretoria recently, where they were questioned and also subjected to lie detector tests.

Sources within the justice and security cluster told Sunday World that the investigating team approached the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) recently and requested them to authorise warrants for the arrest of the eight people.

But prosecutors slammed brakes on the operation, which was supposed to be carried out on Friday, and asked the elite cops to go find some missing pieces of the puzzle before they grant the warrants, one of the sources said.

"They had hoped to arrest the suspects by the end of this week. But it can happen any time soon as they believe they have a winnable case against the suspects," said one of the sources.