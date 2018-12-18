Four years and still no justice for Senzo Meyiwa

"I am saddened that my own people would do this to me. It was a murder gone wrong. I am an Orlando Pirates supporter myself. How could I murder my own goalkeeper? How can I murder Senzo in front of his best friend without him coming out to get me in jail. It doesn't make sense."

He said that he had tried to protect his friend.

"I was the one who stood up first trying to protect everyone‚ not realising that the other (man) also had a gun. He pointed the gun at me and I ran outside‚ While I was outside‚ I thought of getting help but the neighbours were sleeping. I did not have my phone with me because I (had) left it inside."

He also denied that he and Kelly were on drugs at the time and insisted that he did not have his father's gun on that night.

"My father is a very powerful man. He has a lot to protect‚ but he doesn't walk around with bodyguards. He walks around with his gun 24/7. He would never make the mistake of leaving his gun anywhere. He always has his gun with him."

Forensic social media experts Chicco later hired forensic social media experts to try find the identity of the person behind the account.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE he said he was determined to find the person responsible for the claims.

"I don't care what people say on social media. They can speculate all they want. I want the facts and if someone is claiming that I am involved‚ I want evidence. Otherwise it is defamation."

It wasn't Kelly He believed that his son and Kelly were not involved in the murder.

"Look‚ I wasn't there the day Senzo was killed but I know that Kelly and Senzo were in love. Why would she kill him? They were lovers. They had a child together. Someone would have spoken out by now. If it was my son‚ or anyone else she knew‚ she would have said something. I don't think she would have kept quiet. You can't keep quiet when someone you love dies in front of you and you know who killed him. It would have come out."