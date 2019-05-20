Smoky investment conferences pull wool over eyes of gullible, poor South Africans

There is a saying of unknown origin: "Numbers don't lie." Whoever invented it failed to complete it.

"Numbers don't lie. Politicians do."

When Jacob Zuma was president, he used to stand in parliament every February to promise five million jobs or "job opportunities". When he was booted out of the Union Buildings, there were more unemployed South Africans than before.

Cyril Ramaphosa has been our president for over a year now. Seeking to distinguish himself from the presidential disaster he deputised for almost an entire term, Ramaphosa resorted to a song by a departed legend, to make gullible people believe that he will create more than 200,000 jobs a year.

Last year, we were treated to investment conferences after investment conferences, followed by gender summits and other jamborees.

After all the chimerical hope, Statistics SA has told us that more South Africans are now unemployed than before Ramaphosa's sunless new dawn.

Recent unemployment numbers tell us what has happened since Ramaphosa took over, and what will happen in the next five years.

Millions of South Africans (especially the youth) are unemployed not because they have not listened to Hugh Masekela; it is because they are unskilled and uneducated.

Millions of chiefly black young South Africans have been failed by a public education system run by Ramaphosa's political party. In a quarter of a century, the ANC has produced an army of underclass young people who are out of work and out of school.

But how can we know that more people will be unemployed when Ramaphosa leaves office?

If you are unskilled and unemployed in a rural area or township, ask yourself: Who will employ me? Will a song give me a job?