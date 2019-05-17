Prince Mashele is right on race vote

Mashele is right on race vote

Sowetan columnist Prince Mashele once indicated that elections and race in South Africa go hand in hand. He was absolutely correct, even though others attack him for his truth. - OJ Mangwana

Teach kids practical subjects

This government gambles with education of our children. How is masturbation lesson going to help our children? Is this government not encouraging promiscuity? Why can't they teach our kids practical subjects? - Chopo

ANC dislike educated populace

Thanks to all the sane voters who continue reducing ANC numbers. Declining illiteracy is a threat to ANC, that's why they are happy dishing out grants so that people ignore education and depend on the state. - Bongani, Mogale City

Parties will help Thuma Mina

If President Cyril Ramaphosa is honest about being anticorruption, he must add members of opposition parties to his cabinet to speed up his Thuma Mina concept. Time to work, sir. - Oriah Choshane

Win or lose, 'Mazinyo' must go

After the Nedbank Cup "Mazinyo" Middendorp must leave Kaizer Chiefs, win or lose. I don't see a brighter future for Chiefs under him. How can we finish ninth when he had so many games to finish at least in top 3? - Levy waLekhosi