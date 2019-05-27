President Ramaphosa has long to-do list to make SA shine again

President Cyril Ramaphosa has now been inaugurated. Although his party received a reduced majority, he has all the powers of a legitimately installed president.

Ramaphosa has an urgent strategic task to attend to: rebuilding collapsed state institutions. It entails resuscitating the criminal justice system and revitalising state-owned companies.

It is a banal truism that crime and corruption have become endemic in our society. No investor wants to spend time in a country known as the murder capital of the world.

The Zondo commission corroborates the view that ours is one of the most corrupt countries in Africa. This can be reversed by a criminal justice system seen to be throwing high-profile criminals behind bars.

Most South Africans have commended Ramaphosa for appointing a credible head of the National Prosecuting Authority. What remains is for him to appoint a credible police commissioner. The current one was appointed by a thug, former president Jacob Zuma. It must also be remembered that the commissioner was head of the police in the Free State, under a notorious gangster, Ace Magashule.

The public will not believe that Ramaphosa is serious about fighting corruption until we see his senior comrade-criminals arrested and prosecuted. The biggest question mark surrounds Magashule. When will he be arrested?

The fact that the ANC scored under 60% in the elections will be used to fuel an early succession debate in the party. The debate will be a sinister attempt to weaken Ramaphosa.