ANC is a gangsters' paradise whose top leadership lacks intellectual prowess

A gangster has been caught out. Peter-Louis Myburgh's book, Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture, exposes all the corruption, the thieving, and the callousness Ace Magashule thought would lie permanently buried under the political rubble called the ANC.

That the same party that fought for freedom of expression is now the one whose thugs go around disrupting book launches is truly a travesty of history.

When the old ANC was still alive, it never disrupted book launches - not even the launches of rival political parties. If the party felt stung by a particular development, or by a publication, it used to marshal its intellectual forces to take on whatever disputable claims made by its opponents.

Those with memory will remember a witty pamphlet titled, "The Pan African National Congress of Azania: A viable alternative, or a flat spare tyre?" This document was authored by the intellectual big guns of the old ANC in 1998, exposing the hollowness of the PAC's claims against the ANC.

Long before 1998, an intellectual giant belonging to the ANC family, Joe Slovo, had written a world-influential tract, "Has Socialism Failed?", to silence over-exuberant liberal voices that were trumpeting the End of History thesis.

It is true that, by the time Slovo made his intervention, socialism had indeed failed in the Soviet Union and China, but the sharpness of Slovo's logic caused an intellectual pause.

Today, there is not a single ANC leader who sits on its national executive committee who can write anything worth reading. Isolate the old intellectual guard: Joel Netshitendze and Thabo Mbeki.

That the ANC's current president, Cyril Ramaphosa, can write is an allegation. What approximates an intellectual product from him is a plagiarised song from Bra Hugh Masekela - Thuma Mina.