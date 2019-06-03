Haunted by late hubby's debt

When Keromang Matjiane of Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, married in community of property, she did not know she would be liable for the debts of her late husband.

Matjiane, 49, said she learnt about her responsibility to pay his debts in 2017 after reporting his death to his creditors.

Her husband, Solomon Matjiane, died in a car accident.

Matjiane could not claim from the Road Accident Fund as his car did not collide with another vehicle, she said.

Her greatest challenge is that insurance company Assupol has not paid her death benefit claim on the grounds that her husband's postmortem report does not reflect the alcohol consumption level in his body.

Matjiane said she did not know where to get that information as the pathologist who compiled the report did not find any trace of alcohol in his body.

"With the R300,000 payout on my husband's life cover due to me and our two children, we could live a stress-free life," Matjiane said.

Her eldest child is at a tertiary institution and if it were not for her supportive sister, she would have long lost her sanity, she said.

Matjiane said she has tried to pay some of her husbands debt, but can't cope as she has her own as well.