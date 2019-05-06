South Africans will only appreciate right to vote when it's taken away from them

You must vote on Wednesday. Voting is a moral imperative and a governance necessity, even as you are warned not to expect too much.

There was a time before 1994 when only white people could vote in SA. The racist belief was that black people were not fully human and therefore had no moral worth.

You do not need a history book to know that many people died for you and I to exercise our human right to elect a government of our choice.

The graves of freedom fighters are there to remind us that voting in SA is a life-and-death matter.

Even if you think that those who died in the Struggle against apartheid were not fighting for you, you still cannot escape the reality that your not voting will not prevent the installation of a bunch of politicians with the authority to spend your tax.

The politicians who will govern South Africa after May 8 will have the power to rebuild or collapse Eskom further.

It is the vote that will determine who runs our dysfunctional public education system and manage our stinky public hospitals. If you want these essential services to be revitalised, vote for a party you believe can do it.