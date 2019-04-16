Prince Mashele must stop insulting ANC leadership in his opinion pieces

Prince Mashele is one educated fellow. He has not reached that stage of being called a doctor or a professor of philosophy yet, but when he interrogates politicians, you will think he is one of a rare breed in the education arena.

His opinion piece in Sowetan on April 15 titled "ANC is a gangsters paradise whose top leadership lacks intellectual prowess", exposes his arrogance and hangover about president Thabo Mbeki's era.

This is the man who once worked for the former president and is still bitter about what happens to Mbeki.

In his opinion piece, he tells readers that SA is still mourning the void left by Mbeki.

We would accept his anger and hatred directed to the leadership of the ANC if he was standing on neutral ground.