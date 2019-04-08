DA can't ignore historic mess of Alex after colonialism, apartheid and ANC neglect

The residents of Alexandra are up in arms, rightfully so - even as it is equally true that ulterior political agendas are at play in the sad drama of that benighted township.

Any normal human being must be appalled that other human beings live the way people do in Alexandra. That children are raised in such squalor says a great deal about the resilience of the human spirit.

To be exact, it is not the whole human spirit that showcases its resilience in Alexandra today; it is the black spirit.

While the poor white problem of yore testifies to the existence of a similar spiritual fortitude among whites, we don't have practical evidence that white South Africans today can stand what black people must cope with in this township.

There is a mischief of memory about Alexandra. Most commentators and politicians who venture a word about the place paint a picture of ANC or DA failure. But the real story should not begin with the ANC and end with the DA. It must be told from its very beginning.

The ANC and the DA are an apotheosis of a socio-developmental mess designed deliberately by erstwhile white minority regimes that never associated black life with the quality of being human.

Thus, the tale of the this township must begin with the true historic fact that, originally, Alexandra came about as a result of the human-labour needs of English and Jewish white mining moguls who enriched themselves out of Johannesburg's abundant gold.

The grandchildren and cousins of the white people who caused the mess in Alexandra now live blissfully in Houghton and Sandton, behaving as if they have nothing to do with the social disaster in Alexandra today.

Such are the whites who call radio stations to complain that black people don't clean their streets in Alexandra, as if they clean their streets in Houghton. Have you ever seen whites cleaning streets in Sandton?

Whenever you hear a white person pass a haughty comment about Alexandra, you must remind them that their opulence is the source of this township.