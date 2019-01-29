Wrong to interfere in Venezuela

There is no doubt that Venezuela is a troubled country. The economy has been in a mess for several years, with inflation shooting up to record levels.

As a result, scores of people have been leaving the Latin American state to seek refuge in neighbouring countries despite it being one of the richest nations in the region.

The past few elections were marred by mass protests organised by the opposition, which alleged vote rigging on the part of President Nicolas Maduro and his predecessor, the late Hugo Chavez.

At the heart of the instability are disagreements over how the economy in this oil-rich country is run. The Chavez-Maduro administrations nationalised the country's oil industry and adopted a number of policies that were seen to be anti-big business. As a result, they often found themselves in direct conflict with Western governments.

The latest political crisis in Venezuela, which has been sparked by opposition leader Juan Guaidó declaring himself the country's president without actually winning an election, has to be seen in this context.