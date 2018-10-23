Societal myths about forced sex feed into the rape culture prevalent in South Africa

The live broadcast of Timothy Omotoso's rape trial gave ordinary South Africans a glimpse of the kind of treatment rape victims are subjected to as witnesses during a trial.

But more than anything, Omotoso's trial has sparked debate about the complexities of rape, and the justice system was rightfully scorned for failing women.

However, when the broader problem of sexual offences is contextualised, the reality is that people remain clueless about the true nature of this calamity.

For instance, there has been continuous efforts to safeguard women from sexual violation which came in the form of reformed provisions to the Sexual Offences and Related Matters Act. But the lack of awareness regarding the rights contained in the legislative provisions remains a massive problem.

Furthermore, the lack of knowledge about the different types of rape that may take place should also not be discounted. These two issues are interlinked. One of the most significant reforms to the Sexual Offences Act was the re-definition of consent.

Yet, most women do not understand the definition of sexual coercion and consent. Previously, there was a more construed interpretation of rape. According to researcher Shereen Mills, "rape was confined to situations where the women's resistance was overcome by physical force or violence and non-consent was proved by her physical resistance".