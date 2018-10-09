We are still waiting for the president to act on Bathabile Dlamini

Can President Cyril Ramaphosa at the very least say something on calls to axe minister for women in the presidency Bathabile Dlamini? Can he also say something on finance minister Nhlanhla Nene who finds himself beset with challenges?

The pressure continues to mount from all spheres calling for the pair's resignation, as well as home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba.

Instead, Ramaphosa continues to remain silent despite a recent report suggesting that the president was given a deadline until last week Friday to "remove Dlamini or face legal action".

Further reports reveal that opposition parties have vowed to increase the pressure, however, this has not deterred the president.

This is also despite the fact that Dlamini's commitment to public service and ethical behaviour in the office that she occupied was questioned by the Constitutional Court. An unanimous judgment found Dlamini may have lied under oath before both the apex court and the inquiry into whether she should be held personally liable for legal costs.

The ConCourt furthermore directed the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to decide if Dlamini should be prosecuted for perjury. In a damning judgment, justice Froneman said that retired judge Bernard Ngoepe's report "revealed that the minister misled the court to protect herself from the consequences of her behaviour".

Yet, we are still waiting for Ramaphosa to act. We are waiting to see Ramaphosa's "new dawn", which promised a clean and honourable government that will have zero tolerance for fraud and corruption.

At best, Ramaphosa may just be a patient man, but I seriously doubt it. At worst, his promise of a new dawn is nothing but a lie. His administration may, in fact, be similar to that of his predecessor, which was known as a party-first-and-country-last kind of administration.