We shouldn't rush to condemn mom accused of poisoning kids

It was a poignant moment to see President Cyril Ramaphosa asking men at the Moses Mabhida Stadium to stand up as a sign of their commitment towards the eradication of gender-based violence in our country. It was brave of the president to make this call.

It is never easy for political leaders to confront the elephant in the room because in doing so, one stands to lose much-needed votes.

It could not have been an easy thing to do on his part, especially in a province that is known to be traditional, cultural and patriarchal.

I reflected on what Ramaphosa did when I read the sad story of Zinhle Maditla, who allegedly poisoned four of her kids.

I wondered how many of us would have made the call for the fathers of these children to be put in the dock for abandonment. Why don't we hear anything about them?

Why did they abandon these kids? Is it because they know that we have normalised absent fathers?

Is it because they know that there will be no consequences they will have to deal with or stigma attached to their abominable actions? That they will continue with their lives and the outrage would only be directed towards Maditla?

My heart goes out to Maditla for what must have been a difficult life with four children from different fathers who seem to have been absent from their lives.

Maditla must have had a raw deal from all of us. We often believe that ubuntu makes us different from other nations.