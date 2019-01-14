Women accused of killing her 4 children sent for mental observation

The mother who allegedly killed her four children was referred for mental observation by the Witbank magistrate's court in Mpumalanga on Monday.

Zinhle Maditla, 24, allegedly killed her children Minenhle, 8, Blessing, 7, Shaniqua, 3, and 11-month-old Ethen at her rented room in Klarinet, Emalahleni, in December.

When making an application for the referral, Maditla's lawyer Jabulani Maphete told the court that Maditla was not in her right state of mind.

Maphete asked that Maditla be evaluated by three psychiatrists and a clinical psychologist.

Magistrate Magdalena Venter agreed with Maphete and ordered that Maditla be referred for observation.

The children were last seen by neighbours on December 26.

Their bodies were discovered by relatives on December 30 before Maditla handed herself over to the police.