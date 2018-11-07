Opening up, not giving up on being different

Why do we hate lesbians, gays, bi-sexual, transgender, intersex, queer people? Is it because of our irrational and unscientific heteronormativity? What do we find so threatening about their presence and being?

Is it because we think it is being ungodly, un-African, unnatural? I was confronted with these questions after meeting and talking to Smakaleng Mothapo, a 30-year-old, who identifies as a heterosexual transgender woman.

She shared her journey to discovering and accepting her sexual orientation and the hatred she's encountered and had to endure along the way.

"Sma was born in 1988, in the small tourism town of Bela Bela and has only gotten a chance to be alive and experience real life over the last four years.

"This because her chance to live and experience freedom was taken away the day her mother gave birth to a baby girl born with a male reproductive system," she says.

"At the age of five, she already knew that she was a girl and not a boy that society kept wanting her to be.

"She recalls being called a ngwanyana mosimane, which means "boy-girl", by her peers in primary school.

"Up to this day, she still experiences derogatory and discriminatory name calling."