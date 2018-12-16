ANC's Mabe denies harassment allegations

After explosive allegations of sexual harassment in hotel rooms by his personal assistant, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe presented his version of events about what happened in his affidavit at the ANC's disciplinary hearing this week.

Mabe denied the allegations in the 10-page affidavit.

Earlier in the week, Mabe's accuser detailed allegations in a 14-page letter sent to ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte of how Mabe allegedly came into her hotel room twice, at St George's Hotel in Pretoria and in another incident in Limpopo.

