Patriarchy and white supremacy both shift blame to the victims

Sexual harassment is a subject that none of us can afford to be facetious about, because it is a life and death matter.

I am writing this piece from Lagos, Nigeria, at the UN-organised Women Africa Dialogue with traditional and religious leaders on ending child marriages and female genital mutilation and cutting – an emotionally excruciating subject on its own.

In a discussion with Pastor S’duduzo Blose, of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, on the interplay between power and sexual objectification of women, he reminded me of the biblical story of King David and Bathsheeba, Uriah’s wife.

The story is usually preached as a simple case of an adulterous relationship between two consenting adults.

However, a deeper look at the text reveals the insidious nature of how power gone rogue can violently destroy a home, lead to murder and most pointedly, how it finds expression in objectification and subsequent rape of Bathsheeba.

From the onset, it is quite clear that David is a king appointed by God; a military hero of Israel with immeasurable financial resources who can decide the fate of his citizens and has soldiers waiting to carry out any of his instructions.

It is these power dynamics that are at play in this tragic tale. Bathsheeba is abducted and taken to David, but due to the unequal power balances, consent is highly unlikely.

David was a king drunk on power who used it to objectify a defenseless female subject in need of his protection.

This rather insightful reading reminded me of an often ignored aspect of sexual harassment, that is less about sex but more about the abuse of power.