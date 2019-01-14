Witbank mom alleged to have killed four kids 'not in right mind': lawyer

Dressed in a long striped dress, Maditla sat in the dock, with a hand resting on her cheek.

Earlier, she had entered the court with her face covered with a green blouse.

She only removed the blouse once the magistrate ordered her to do so.

State prosecutor Johan Harmse indicated that he was not opposed to Maditla being sent for mental observation.

Maditla's children, aged between 11 months and eight years, were laid to rest in her absence last week.

The bodies of Ethan, Shaniqua, Blessing and Minenhle were found by relatives on December 30 after Zinhle allegedly phoned to tell them she had left something for them at her home.

She is the main suspect behind the killings.